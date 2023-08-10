986 Shares in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Bought by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kailix Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,595,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 180.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Green Plains during the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $33.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day moving average of $32.57. Green Plains Inc. has a one year low of $26.33 and a one year high of $41.25.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.94). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $857.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPRE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Green Plains to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Green Plains from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

In other news, EVP Der Meulen Leslie Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,989.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $623,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 731,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,822,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Meulen Leslie Van sold 2,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,989.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $843,640. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

