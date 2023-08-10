WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Sells 12,119 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXJ)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXJ – Free Report) by 89.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,119 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Separately, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000.
AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF stock opened at $24.98 on Thursday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $25.52. The company has a market capitalization of $93.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.06.
AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF Company Profile
The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan\u002FJul ETF (SIXJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- 3 Reasons To Love Snowflake 1 Reason to be Cautious
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- The 3 Favored Machinery Stocks To Buy In August
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- These 2 Clean Energy Stocks Are About To Attempt A Breakout
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXJ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.