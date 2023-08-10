Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 6,491 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $6,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ANET opened at $179.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.55. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.20 and a 12 month high of $190.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Arista Networks

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.67, for a total value of $3,093,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,749.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.32, for a total value of $882,660.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.67, for a total transaction of $3,093,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,749.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,156 shares of company stock valued at $29,412,568 in the last 90 days. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.