Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Centene were worth $5,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Centene by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 82,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Centene by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,850,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

Centene Stock Down 0.7 %

Centene stock opened at $65.80 on Thursday. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.57.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.