WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Sells 391,136 Shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 99.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391,136 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,316,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in CION Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,190,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CION Investment by 123.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 407,899 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $4,327,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of CION Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $4,622,000. Institutional investors own 31.85% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CION opened at $11.44 on Thursday. CION Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $626.32 million, a PE ratio of 60.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.29.

CION Investment Announces Dividend

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $64.98 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.89%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 715.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CION has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group assumed coverage on CION Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CION Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.50 to $9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at CION Investment

In other CION Investment news, CFO Keith S. Franz purchased 15,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $149,606.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,612 shares in the company, valued at $681,746.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 28,780 shares of company stock worth $274,478. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CION Investment

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

