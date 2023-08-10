Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $6,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 12,010.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Charter Communications by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $424.24 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $484.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The stock has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.74.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.66 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 35.69% and a net margin of 8.48%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total value of $879,808.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $498.43.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

