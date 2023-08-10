Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $6,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 12,010.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Charter Communications by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.
Charter Communications Stock Performance
NASDAQ CHTR opened at $424.24 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $484.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The stock has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.74.
Insider Activity
In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total value of $879,808.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $498.43.
Charter Communications Profile
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.
