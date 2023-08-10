WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Sells 5,029 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 98.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,029 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after buying an additional 145,582,878 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,204 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,312,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,924 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12,054.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,526,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,579,000 after buying an additional 424,504 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $266.18 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73. The firm has a market cap of $70.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $261.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.88.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

