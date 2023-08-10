Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 87.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after acquiring an additional 394,480,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,863,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,830 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,656,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,913,000 after buying an additional 141,372 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,130.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,392,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,287,000 after buying an additional 4,035,110 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $108.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.29.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

