Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $6,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 465,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,394,000 after purchasing an additional 32,779 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XEL. Wolfe Research cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.18.

XEL opened at $60.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.03%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

