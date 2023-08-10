WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POCT. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 14,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter valued at about $96,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $33.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.17.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

