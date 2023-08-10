Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 71,011 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 1,182.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,011 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.11% of Houlihan Lokey worth $6,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 113,571.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,157,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,507,000 after buying an additional 5,152,726 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,023,000 after buying an additional 437,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,181,000 after buying an additional 10,727 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,114,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,108,000 after buying an additional 135,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,035,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,226,000 after buying an additional 428,190 shares during the last quarter.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

NYSE:HLI opened at $99.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.79. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.18 and a 1 year high of $108.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.84.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $415.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 58.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $81.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HLI

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $90,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $90,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $485,495.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,389 shares of company stock worth $1,488,535. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.