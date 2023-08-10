WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 144 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,431,788,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,534,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,932,000 after acquiring an additional 66,186 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,688,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,963,000 after acquiring an additional 141,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,069,000 after purchasing an additional 619,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,873,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,227,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $561,632.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,157.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $561,632.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,157.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $223.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.25. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $167.93 and a 52-week high of $226.30. The firm has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.08.

Read Our Latest Report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.