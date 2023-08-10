International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Barclays

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $106.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

IFF stock opened at $63.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $125.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.58.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.24). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

