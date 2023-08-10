Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,168,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Delta Air Lines worth $40,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 16,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $317,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,286,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,564,470 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of DAL opened at $45.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

