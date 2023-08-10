Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $12.23 Million Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,750 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $12,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $47,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,169.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $48.31 on Thursday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.65%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.