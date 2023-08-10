Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,530 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 13.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,425,000 after buying an additional 52,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $560,000. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI stock opened at $126.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $132.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.61.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,639 shares of company stock worth $8,464,522. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

