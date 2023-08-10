Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 30,936 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 30,936 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $11,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,863 shares of company stock worth $1,564,470. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

DAL opened at $45.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.30. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.62 and its 200-day moving average is $38.94.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAL. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

