Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.63 billion-$4.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.91 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $184.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Illumina has a 1-year low of $179.03 and a 1-year high of $248.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.96 and its 200-day moving average is $205.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Illumina will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $265.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Illumina from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $239.53.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $95,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,747,861.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 28.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 11.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Illumina by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Illumina by 460.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

