Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 6,315 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,876 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $12,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNG. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.33.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $167.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.42. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.00 and a 1 year high of $182.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

