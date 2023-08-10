Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 37,266 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,266 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of International Paper worth $11,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 975.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 299.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 104.9% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 201,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after buying an additional 103,040 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 23,580 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IP opened at $35.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.38.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 63.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.82.

In other International Paper news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

