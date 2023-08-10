Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) PT Lowered to $180.00 at Robert W. Baird

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $229.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ILMN. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.53.

Illumina Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $184.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.12. Illumina has a 12-month low of $179.03 and a 12-month high of $248.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Illumina will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $95,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,747,861.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Illumina

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 0.6% during the first quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Illumina by 4.5% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in Illumina by 0.9% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,747 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Illumina by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,351 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

