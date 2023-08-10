Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 4,294 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Zscaler worth $11,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 44,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 16,287 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 251,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 9.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 154,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,023,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 5,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total value of $852,121.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 374,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,729,818.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 5,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $852,121.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 374,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,729,818.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,434,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,111 shares of company stock valued at $15,337,106. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler stock opened at $140.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of -74.23 and a beta of 0.87. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $194.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.90.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Zscaler from $127.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.74.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

