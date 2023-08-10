Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Given New $257.00 Price Target at Barclays

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $329.00 to $257.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $370.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.57.

PODD stock opened at $229.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.91, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.15. Insulet has a twelve month low of $208.54 and a twelve month high of $335.91.

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total value of $4,073,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,732,749.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total value of $4,073,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,732,749.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,063 shares of company stock worth $4,658,561. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Insulet by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Insulet by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

