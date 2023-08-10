Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 11,242 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 169,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $11,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

NYSE RCL opened at $103.17 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $36.92 and a 12 month high of $112.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of -322.41 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $30,277,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,689,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,480,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $30,277,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,689,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,480,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 5,949 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $658,078.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,569.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 754,718 shares of company stock valued at $60,696,499. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.08.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

