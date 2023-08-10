Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 32,565 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,565 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $14,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 46,064 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 45,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ FITB opened at $27.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $38.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 16.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.