Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of EPAM Systems worth $12,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $239.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.99 and a 12 month high of $462.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.49.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.33. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. As a group, analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.77.

In related news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total value of $368,506.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

