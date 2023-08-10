CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Downgraded to Neutral at Roth Mkm

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Roth Mkm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00. Roth Mkm’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CEVA. StockNews.com downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on CEVA from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CEVA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $22.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $516.56 million, a P/E ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 1.09. CEVA has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $36.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.72.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $26.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.01 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 20.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. CEVA’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CEVA will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Louis Silver sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $177,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,122. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEVA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 486,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,786,000 after acquiring an additional 232,037 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 667,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,229,000 after acquiring an additional 179,676 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,033,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,442,000 after purchasing an additional 175,565 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 265,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 126,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,575,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,565,000 after purchasing an additional 116,271 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

