Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,375 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Expedia Group worth $11,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 741,856 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210,731 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $280,844,000 after acquiring an additional 29,222 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964,112 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $259,656,000 after acquiring an additional 79,818 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,525,938 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $221,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,545 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,944,108 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $168,438,000 after acquiring an additional 487,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $42,346.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at $872,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.58.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Expedia Group stock opened at $109.81 on Thursday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.39 and a 12-month high of $124.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

