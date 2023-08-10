Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $11,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $378.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $400.36 and a 200-day moving average of $368.66. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $281.11 and a one year high of $426.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TYL. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TYL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total value of $126,243.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,753.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.29, for a total transaction of $4,683,480.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 65,888 shares in the company, valued at $25,715,427.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total value of $126,243.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at $693,753.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,325 shares of company stock valued at $7,559,183 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.