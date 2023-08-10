Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 12,200 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $11,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of YUMC. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Yum China during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on YUMC. OTR Global upgraded Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $56.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.55. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.58 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.02.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 29.38%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

