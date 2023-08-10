Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $13,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Waste Connections by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on WCN. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.08.

Waste Connections Stock Up 1.6 %

WCN opened at $142.44 on Thursday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $148.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 31.38%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

