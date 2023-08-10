Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 76,608 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,115,608 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 76,608 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Huntington Bancshares worth $12,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 167.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 37.7% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.31.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 24.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.