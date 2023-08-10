Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $12,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth $251,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 520.8% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 28,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after acquiring an additional 23,782 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 9,077 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 1.3 %

MOH stock opened at $314.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.69. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $256.19 and a 1-year high of $374.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.43.

Insider Activity

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marc Russo sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total transaction of $788,992.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,599,722.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Marc Russo sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total transaction of $788,992.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,599,722.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.25, for a total value of $217,803.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,246 shares of company stock worth $5,247,256. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOH. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.92.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

