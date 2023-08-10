FineMark National Bank & Trust Buys New Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 6,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $160.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.89 and a 200-day moving average of $154.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

