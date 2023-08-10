FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 119 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $194.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.96. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $231.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $526.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. Analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,312.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,312.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,109. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

