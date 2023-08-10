FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases New Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,007,000 after buying an additional 197,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after buying an additional 275,725 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,218,000 after buying an additional 105,706 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,337,000 after buying an additional 269,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 916,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,474,000 after buying an additional 32,533 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $261.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.24. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.28 and a 52-week high of $357.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $271.90 and a 200 day moving average of $167.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.49.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total transaction of $10,011,663.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,355.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total transaction of $10,011,663.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,355.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 16,514 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.28, for a total value of $3,835,871.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,321.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,409 shares of company stock valued at $14,164,411. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $90.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.50.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

