3,521 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Bought by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $899,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 279,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,955,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 55,208 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 30,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MU stock opened at $67.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.92. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $74.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.39 billion, a PE ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -17.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,810 shares of company stock worth $9,855,860 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

