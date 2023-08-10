FineMark National Bank & Trust Takes $244,000 Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 733 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 12.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 59.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,742,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $297.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $351.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $328.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.11. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANSS. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ANSYS

Insider Activity

In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total value of $501,109.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,383.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $17,129,010.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,186,595.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total transaction of $501,109.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,383.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,738 shares of company stock worth $23,113,972. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ANSYS

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.