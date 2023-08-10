FineMark National Bank & Trust Makes New $205,000 Investment in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $151.69 on Thursday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $83.49 and a 12-month high of $161.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.48.
The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
