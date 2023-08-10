FineMark National Bank & Trust Invests $216,000 in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,542 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Trade Desk by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Trade Desk by 532.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 37,728 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 125,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 338,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,171,000 after purchasing an additional 36,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 171,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $80.64 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.43 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The stock has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 539.53, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.46 and a 200-day moving average of $66.63.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.85 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.86.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $262,862.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,920.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $262,862.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,920.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,059,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,403 shares of company stock valued at $10,119,691. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

