Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Raised to $45.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CVNA. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Carvana from $7.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Carvana from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Carvana from $15.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Carvana from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Carvana from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.32.

Get Carvana alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Carvana

Carvana Stock Up 1.1 %

CVNA stock opened at $41.91 on Thursday. Carvana has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $58.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 3.16.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.65. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 1,491.81% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,083,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554,691 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at $50,756,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $14,102,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,667,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,097 shares in the last quarter. 51.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carvana

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.