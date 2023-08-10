FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 215 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 507.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.
Carlisle Companies Trading Down 0.0 %
CSL stock opened at $285.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $254.47 and its 200 day moving average is $238.95. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $318.71.
Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.44%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies
In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total transaction of $83,211.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,998.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.33.
About Carlisle Companies
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.
