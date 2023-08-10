FineMark National Bank & Trust Lowers Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 378.9% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 57.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,845,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,885.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.64. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.52.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

