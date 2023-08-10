FineMark National Bank & Trust Takes $243,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOT. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VOT opened at $204.21 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $163.55 and a 12-month high of $215.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.64.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

