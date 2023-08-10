FineMark National Bank & Trust Acquires New Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,888.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 493,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,686,000 after purchasing an additional 91,364 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $153.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $159.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.25.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $146.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $205.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of -223.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 0.96.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 178,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $26,885,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,160,419.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 178,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $26,885,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,160,419.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total value of $3,086,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 342,479 shares of company stock valued at $51,344,648. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

