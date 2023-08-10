FineMark National Bank & Trust Decreases Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $57.93 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $103.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.03. The company has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -5.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.16.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

