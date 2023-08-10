FineMark National Bank & Trust Acquires New Stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TR. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Down 0.0 %

Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $33.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.40. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.04 and a 12 month high of $46.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.10.

Tootsie Roll Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

