986 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Purchased by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG opened at $281.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $281.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.35. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $295.07.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

