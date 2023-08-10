FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 58 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $1,336,898.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at $68,265,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,926,580. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $692.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $92.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $726.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $642.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $560.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

