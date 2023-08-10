FineMark National Bank & Trust Decreases Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,887,000 after purchasing an additional 579,672 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,432,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,981,000 after acquiring an additional 85,135 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,618,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,519,000 after acquiring an additional 480,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,441,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,407,000 after acquiring an additional 127,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,800,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,801,000 after acquiring an additional 17,850 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of INDA opened at $43.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

